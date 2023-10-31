On This Day (Oct 31): Batman Fights Nazis in Vermont

Fortunately for the Boy Wonder (or Teen Wonder, as he was by this point), the real Batman shows up to get him medical help from Doctor Gruener. Gruener, a Holocaust survivor, explains that he recently saw a particularly odious old Nazi wandering around town.

“The Butcher” seems to have been a popular nickname among fictional Nazis: not only is Schloss known by that name, it was later used in a questionable Captain America comic.

This guy, Schloss, is super into costume parties, so Batman stakes out Tom Fagan’s Halloween party. He does find him, but not before Schloss’s disgruntled ex-colleagues plant a bomb in his car in retaliation for spending a bunch of Nazi loot on himself. Batman tries to save him, but he isn’t too sorry to see a Nazi get what he had coming.

What does upset Batman — to the point of calling Robin “stupid” as he tries to console him, which — rude — is knowing that none of the Nazis had a reason to beat up the fake Robin or murder the fake Batman. So, who did?

Yep, it was Doctor Gruener pulling everyone’s strings the whole time in a wholly understandable but wildly unethical attempt to get revenge for the family he lost because of the Butcher decades ago. Batman is sympathetic and even contemplates letting him go, but then the “cool motive still murder” GIF plays in his head, and he rejects that idea.