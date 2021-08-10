Barnes & Noble Offers 25% Off Pre-Orders
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Bookseller Barnes & Noble is offering 25% off pre-order books with code PREORDER25. The deal is exclusively available online and ends Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The site includes a list of books available for pre-order, including Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead, Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney, and Feeding the Soul by Tabitha Brown. Click here for more pre-order books and details.
