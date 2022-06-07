Barnes & Noble Announces Their Best Books of 2022 So Far
At the halfway point of the year, Barnes & Noble has announced their picks for the best books of 2022 so far. While they don’t explain who picks these selections or how they are selected, it’s notable that this list is different from B&N’s Bestselling Books of 2022 (So Far). That one includes books published previous to 2022 (such as It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover) as well as preorders for books that are not yet released. Even some of the eligible titles, though, like Heartstopper Vol. 4 by Alice Oseman, do not overlap, which suggests that there are some editorial decisions being made on the Best Books list.
Ranging from kids’ books to YA to adult fiction in genres including literary fiction, romance, and fantasy, here are Barnes & Noble’s top 10 books of 2022 so far:
- Skandar and the Unicorn Thief by A.F. Steadman
- Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
- Book of Night by Holly Black
- Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
- Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
- Book Lovers by Emily Henry
- The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
- The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas
- I Will Die in a Foreign Land by Kalani Pickhart
- To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara
Check out the descriptions of each pick at the Barnes & Noble blog.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
