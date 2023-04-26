barnes and noble sale April 2023
Barnes & Noble 25% Pre-Order Sale

Barnes & Noble is taking 25% off certain pre-order books, ebooks, and audiobooks with the code PREORDER25. The list of eligible books and audiobooks include popular series and books by bestselling authors. You can pick up the Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhines, the cozy fantasy sequel to Legends & Lattess (the audiobook is read by the author!), and lots more.

Below are just a few selections you may want to add to your cart. For a full list, visit the sale’s page. The sale is running from April 26, 2023 to April 29, 2023 at 2:59 am EST.

Bookshops & Bonedust cover

Bookshops & Bonedust by  Travis Baldree

Queen Charlotte cover

Queen Charlotte by Julia Quinn, Shonda Rhimes

Pageboy: A Memoir cover

Pageboy: A Memoir by Elliot Page

cover of Foul Heart Huntsman (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Chloe Gong

Foul Heart Huntsman by Chloe Gong

A Curse for True Love cover

A Curse for True Love by Stephanie Garber

cover of Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi

Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi 

cover of Yellowface (B&N Exclusive Edition) by R. F. Kuang

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang

cover of Holly by Stephen King

Holly by Stephen King

cover of A Shadow Crown by Melissa Blair

A Shadow Crown by Melissa Blair

Lore Olympus volume 4 cover

Lore Olympus: volume four by by Rachel Smythe

