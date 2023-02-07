Barbra Streisand Announces Memoir Out This Year
Barbra Streisand is an EGOT winning (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) performer with a career spanning six decades and many mediums. She won a Golden Globe for directing; she wrote, produced, directed, and starred in the major studio film Yentl; and she is one of the best-selling artists of all time — to name just a few of her accomplishments.
Streisand and the publisher Viking Books have announced that her long-awaited memoir My Name is Barbra will be coming out November 7, 2023.
The book will cover her path to becoming the star she is today, starting with growing up in Brooklyn and her first performances in New York City nightclubs. She then discusses her role in Funny Girl, which launched her career. The memoir promises to be “frank, funny, opinionated, and charming,” and reflects on her friendships with famous names like Marlon Brando and Madeleine Albright as well as her marriage to James Brolin. It also touches on her activism and political advocacy.
You can preorder the book now!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
