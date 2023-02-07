Barbra Streisand Announces Memoir Out This Year

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Barbra Streisand is an EGOT winning (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) performer with a career spanning six decades and many mediums. She won a Golden Globe for directing; she wrote, produced, directed, and starred in the major studio film Yentl; and she is one of the best-selling artists of all time — to name just a few of her accomplishments.

Streisand and the publisher Viking Books have announced that her long-awaited memoir My Name is Barbra will be coming out November 7, 2023.

We are thrilled to announce the long-awaited memoir by the superstar of stage, screen, recordings, and television, @BarbraStreisand! 🌟✨ MY NAME IS BARBRA will be published on November 7, 2023. Learn more at: https://t.co/vi6MnCbHfE pic.twitter.com/6ySOf2VCQA — Viking Books (@VikingBooks) February 7, 2023

The book will cover her path to becoming the star she is today, starting with growing up in Brooklyn and her first performances in New York City nightclubs. She then discusses her role in Funny Girl, which launched her career. The memoir promises to be “frank, funny, opinionated, and charming,” and reflects on her friendships with famous names like Marlon Brando and Madeleine Albright as well as her marriage to James Brolin. It also touches on her activism and political advocacy.

You can preorder the book now!

