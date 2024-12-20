Here are Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2024
Every year, former President Barack Obama shared his favorite reads of the year, both fiction and nonfiction, as well as his favorite movies and music. This year’s list includes award-winning literary fiction, popular nonfiction, as well as some less well-known choices. As for how he selects these titles, he says that these are the “books that have stuck with me long after I finished reading them.”
Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2024:
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney
Patriot by Alexei Navalny
Orbital by Samantha Harvey
The Anthropologists by Ayşegül Savaş
Stolen Pride by Arlie Russell Hochschild
In Ascension by Martin MacInnes
Growth by Daniel Susskind
Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mangetsu
The Work of Art by Adam Moss
