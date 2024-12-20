Here are Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2024

Stolen Pride by Arlie Russell Hochschild

In Ascension by Martin MacInnes

Growth by Daniel Susskind

Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mangetsu

The Work of Art by Adam Moss

You might also be interested in Barack Obama’s Summer Reading List for 2024 as well as Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2023.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.