Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge
a photo of Obama reading
News

Here are Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2024

From political nonfiction to award-winning literary fiction, here are the books Barack Obama named as his favorites of 2024.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Every year, former President Barack Obama shared his favorite reads of the year, both fiction and nonfiction, as well as his favorite movies and music. This year’s list includes award-winning literary fiction, popular nonfiction, as well as some less well-known choices. As for how he selects these titles, he says that these are the “books that have stuck with me long after I finished reading them.”

Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2024:

cover of Orbital

The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

Patriot by Alexei Navalny

Orbital by Samantha Harvey

The Anthropologists by Ayşegül Savaş

Someone Like Us cover

Stolen Pride by Arlie Russell Hochschild

In Ascension by Martin MacInnes

Growth by Daniel Susskind

Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mangetsu

The Work of Art by Adam Moss

You might also be interested in Barack Obama’s Summer Reading List for 2024 as well as Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2023.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

More breaking news here