These Are Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2022
It’s the end of another year and that means we’re being treated to another look into the reading life of former President Barack Obama. Like previous years, it’s a diverse mix of titles and includes both fiction and nonfiction. This year includes a powerful graphic memoir as well.
Of little surprise, Obama’s first pick is one that might be pretty familiar to him: Michelle’s The Light We Carry.
The rest of the titles on the list include:
- Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
- Trust by Hernan Diaz
- The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams by Stacy Schiff
- The Furrows by Namwali Serpell
- South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon Line to Understand the Soul of America by Imani Perry
- The School for Good Mothers by Jessamin Chan
- Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
- Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton
- An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong
- Liberation Day by George Saunders
- The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
- Afterlifes by Abdulrazak Gurnah
