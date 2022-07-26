Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Reading List
A great summer tradition continues as former president Barack Obama has shared his summer reading list for 2022 today on Instagram. As usual, Obama’s reading list for the summer is a mix of nonfiction and fiction, and is written by a diverse group of authors. A part from being a collection of great literature, the list is also a great snapshot of the former president’s inner workings.
Here are the 14 books Obama posted to his Instagram with the caption “I’ve read a couple of great books this year and wanted to share some of my favorites so far.”
- Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, a noir set in 1970s Mexico about a secretary and enforcer who are looking for the same missing woman.
- Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson, about how two strangers’ paths become irrevocably intertwined in the art world after one saves the other’s life.
- The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure by Yascha Mount, which offer context and solutions to the problem of maintaining a democracy that has various cultures and ethnicities.
- The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan, a novel set in a dystopia where mothers are overly controlled by the government, and one mother must prove herself worthy to parent her own child.
- Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby, about two men, one Black and one white, whose sons were married to each other and were both murdered. The two men, both also formerly incarcerated, must contend with their homophobia and other failings as fathers as they search for their sons’ killers.
- Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks by Chris Herring, a book about the rise and fall of the New York Knicks
