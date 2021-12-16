Barack Obama Releases His Favorite Books of 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each year, former President Barack Obama releases a list of his favorite books, which generally include a mix of fiction and nonfiction, new releases and backlist titles. This year, half of them (the second image) are books he’s already recommended earlier this year, while the other half are new recommendations.

There are 23 books total on the list this year, an increase from 17 last year.

Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2021:

In the next few days, Obama will also be sharing his favorite movies and music of the year.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.