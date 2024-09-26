Banned Book Week Continues With More Challenged Comics
If you’d like to take action against the skyrocketing number of book bans in the United States, Book Riot has you covered! Bans are scary and infuriating, but there is plenty that ordinary people can do to push back against them and protect stories like the ones featured below.
Bookish Goods
Marvel Busts (Any Color) by 3DPrintingPressUSA
Who doesn’t want their favorite hero staring down at them from the shelf? Pick from several available sizes, colors, and characters (I’m partial to Iron Man and Captain Marvel, myself)! $7+
New Comics and Graphic Novels Out This Week
Harley Quinn: Girl in a Crisis by Tini Howard and Sweeney Boo
Harley totally meant to behave while her girlfriend is away. Really. Seriously! But the world had other plans — or at least, the curse she has unknowingly been saddled with might have something to do with all of the bad things that keep happening to Harley totally against her will. To fix things, everyone’s favorite clown girl will have to travel the multiverse all by herself!
All Our Ordinary Stories by Teresa Wong
Teresa’s family story is anything but ordinary, but she doesn’t feel very connected to it, her culture, or her parents, who escaped China during the Cultural Revolution. After her mother has a stroke, Teresa reexamines her family’s history and, in the process, gets closer to understanding her — and their — place in the world.
More Banned Graphic Novels
Today’s recommendation theme is: banned comics, volume V! For today’s theme, we have this Comic Book Legal Defense Fund article to thank.
Dragon Ball Z Volume One by Akira Toriyama
No, not Dragon Ball! Alas, even one of the most popular manga series ever created is not immune from the wrath of the narrow-minded. This classic story about a young martial artist’s journey to recover the mythical Dragon Balls raised ire for all of the martial arts (and also the nudity).
The Diary of a Teenage Girl by Phoebe Gloeckner
Set in 1970s California, The Diary of a Teenage Girl has been challenged for its sexual content. Yet that content plays a critical role in the story of Minnie, a lost and confused teenager who is preyed upon or neglected by the adults who are supposed to protect her. Adolescence isn’t always pretty, and books like this help teens (and former teens) cope with the most difficult aspects of life.
Incidentally, today is the last day for the old Stack. Starting next month, this newsletter is going to get a BIG facelift, which I’m very excited about! Stay tuned!
