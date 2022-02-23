ask me what im reading sticker
Book Fetish

Badass Book Stickers for Reading Nerds

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are you a nerd if you enjoy reading, or are we past that as a term of belittling and have instead embraced it with pride? Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is if you love reading, you’re both a nerd and a badass. As such, chances are you’re proud of being a book lover and don’t mind displaying that pride wherever you go. You won’t want to miss these badass book stickers for reading nerds.

Find below an array of great bookish stickers, ranging from library- and bookstore-themed to fun, vintage, and otherwise humorous takes on the reading life. Pop these stickers on your laptop or its case, on any notebooks you’re using (or blank notebooks you’re not using), your water bottle, or anywhere else a little flair might be necessary.

I’ve not included stickers that are specific to a book or an author, as I wanted to encompass as broad a love of books and reading as possible. You can find some additional library stickers, as well as some awesome Shakespeare stickers, in these posts.

Who says stickers are only for kids? The fact is maybe we enjoy them even more as adults because we don’t encounter them as frequently as we should.

Badass Book Stickers

Image of a sticker with the words "reader till I die.." It's held by a light-colored hand with black fingernails.

Though this sticker is badass, how rad would this be as a biker jacket? Just putting it out there. “Reader till I die” sticker is $3.

Green "book lover" sticker featuring an open book.

Slap this simple book lover sticker on your favorite goods and pretend you can escape into a book during that boring meeting that could’ve been a Slack message. $3.50

Image of a vintage camper with a "gone reading" sign on it. It's held by a white hand.

Gone fishing? More like gone reading! The shop where you can snag this sticker is on a hiatus as of writing to fulfill orders, so I can’t include the price, but I believe it was under $5. If you like this sticker, you’ll also like the other one I am obsessed with from the shop: a books are my jam mix tape sticker.

image of a pink sticker on top of a stack of books and some greenery. The sticker reads "warning my books are spicy."

This one’s for all of the readers of spicy books. Ow ow. $3

A light brown hand holds a sticker. The sticker is a stack of decorative books with the text "one book leads to another."

Do you have that song stuck in your head now because I do! Grab this “One book leads to another” sticker for $3.50

Image of a white sticker on a wood background. The sticker is an open book with the words "ask me what i'm" in black and "reading" in a rainbow of colors.

The best way to make a new friend is asking them what they’re reading. $4

Image of a white hand holding a sticker in front of an open book. The sticker is light brown with pink font. It says *aggressively reading*.

Maybe the best description of how I read — aggressively. Snap up this aggressively reading sticker for $3.50.

white hand holding a sticker. It's an open book with a rainbow heart on one page and the words "libraries are for everyone" on the opposite. There is a rainbow above the pages.

Yes, yes they are. $3

Image of a purple sticker in the shape of a movie ticket stub. It reads "thriller book club: all the suspense, twists, and dread."

Love all the twists, dread, turns, and surprises of a thriller? Then you belong in the thriller book club. $4

Image of a white hand holding a water bottle. The sticker on it reads in black font "I can't talk right now. I'm doing bookish shit."

Forget hot girl shit. Get your bookish shit on. $6

Black sticker with electric blue writing. The writing reads "i frickin love books."

That this is in neon only makes the statement feel more exclamatory. If you frickin love books, this one’s for you. $3

Image of a black sticker on a wood background. The sticker looks like a tarot card called "the reader" and is holographic.

No need to read the tarot to connect with this holographic tarot-style reader sticker. $3.50

Image of a bookstore sticker. It's a brown bookstore with pink roof and door. The windows are filled with book spines.

If I were to imagine what the most magical bookstore would look like, it would look like this charming bookshop sticker. $4

Image of a stack of stickers. The top sticker and ones beneath it look like a closed sign. It is purple and reads "sorry...closed for reading."

In my imaginary bookstore, I suspect the closed sign wouldn’t be a normal closed sign. It would be like this sticker and read “Sorry…closed for reading.” $3

Image of a sticker on an open book. The round sticker has headphones in the center and reads "audiobook club: no shade, no shame" around them.

Because audiobooks count as reading. $4

Image of a white cat on a stack of colorful books. The sticker is in front of a brick wall.

How sweet is this colorful cat-on-a-stack sticker? $3. This roundup of book stickers doesn’t have a ton of animals on it, but if you like animals + books, this giraffe sticker is a must-see/must-have, too.

Image of a bookmark shaped sticker on a peach background. The pink colored bookmark reads "just one more chapter . . . " and features green tassels.

Last but not least, enjoy the meta angle of this bookmark-shaped sticker that reads “just one more chapter.” $4

Peep more book stickers here and here!