This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are you a nerd if you enjoy reading, or are we past that as a term of belittling and have instead embraced it with pride? Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is if you love reading, you’re both a nerd and a badass. As such, chances are you’re proud of being a book lover and don’t mind displaying that pride wherever you go. You won’t want to miss these badass book stickers for reading nerds.

Find below an array of great bookish stickers, ranging from library- and bookstore-themed to fun, vintage, and otherwise humorous takes on the reading life. Pop these stickers on your laptop or its case, on any notebooks you’re using (or blank notebooks you’re not using), your water bottle, or anywhere else a little flair might be necessary.

I’ve not included stickers that are specific to a book or an author, as I wanted to encompass as broad a love of books and reading as possible. You can find some additional library stickers, as well as some awesome Shakespeare stickers, in these posts.

Who says stickers are only for kids? The fact is maybe we enjoy them even more as adults because we don’t encounter them as frequently as we should.

Badass Book Stickers

Though this sticker is badass, how rad would this be as a biker jacket? Just putting it out there. “Reader till I die” sticker is $3.

Slap this simple book lover sticker on your favorite goods and pretend you can escape into a book during that boring meeting that could’ve been a Slack message. $3.50

Gone fishing? More like gone reading! The shop where you can snag this sticker is on a hiatus as of writing to fulfill orders, so I can’t include the price, but I believe it was under $5. If you like this sticker, you’ll also like the other one I am obsessed with from the shop: a books are my jam mix tape sticker.

This one’s for all of the readers of spicy books. Ow ow. $3

Do you have that song stuck in your head now because I do! Grab this “One book leads to another” sticker for $3.50

The best way to make a new friend is asking them what they’re reading. $4

Maybe the best description of how I read — aggressively. Snap up this aggressively reading sticker for $3.50.

Yes, yes they are. $3

Love all the twists, dread, turns, and surprises of a thriller? Then you belong in the thriller book club. $4

Forget hot girl shit. Get your bookish shit on. $6

That this is in neon only makes the statement feel more exclamatory. If you frickin love books, this one’s for you. $3

No need to read the tarot to connect with this holographic tarot-style reader sticker. $3.50

If I were to imagine what the most magical bookstore would look like, it would look like this charming bookshop sticker. $4

In my imaginary bookstore, I suspect the closed sign wouldn’t be a normal closed sign. It would be like this sticker and read “Sorry…closed for reading.” $3

Because audiobooks count as reading. $4

How sweet is this colorful cat-on-a-stack sticker? $3. This roundup of book stickers doesn’t have a ton of animals on it, but if you like animals + books, this giraffe sticker is a must-see/must-have, too.

Last but not least, enjoy the meta angle of this bookmark-shaped sticker that reads “just one more chapter.” $4

