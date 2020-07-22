The Baby-Sitters Club (or BSC) is a well-known series of novels, written by Ann M. Martin, where five girls create a babysitters club in their neighborhood. They get into fun situations, create everlasting friendships, and learn about themselves while also helping families by taking care of their little ones. There have been various adaptations (a TV show and a movie) that have made these stories more popular, and with the new Netflix adaptation (2020), it seems like the BSC has garnered only more love.

So I watched the whole thing in a day. I’m going to tell you a little secret: I craved more episodes as soon as I was done. I wish they would announce a second season already! We need that sort of feel-good television in our lives. Ten episodes weren’t enough and I am sure many will agree with me! My whole timeline was watching it the day it came out and finishing before the night was over.

If you know about the books and read them once upon a time, you know these five girls perfectly. But if you just met them by watching the show, you might want to know more about them. They have amazing personalities—each one so different from the next. You might see yourself in one, two, or all of them.

This quiz will present situations where you will need the BSC members’ help. Choose the perfect member that you think will do the best job in this situation. There is no right or wrong answer! It’s just who you think might help you better. When you’re done, find out which YA book will be your next read. Each book has something that fits a specific character in a way, so I think that if the BSC members knew about these novels, they would pick them up and read them too.