8 Cute and Cuddly Baby Books About Love

Tiny humans obviously deserve the best of everything, including baby books about love. While I’m still undecided about adults, I feel that babies and young humans can be pretty awesome. Hence, the need for as many good books to bring them as possible. There is something very comforting about reading books about little humans with so much potential and love to give. Yeah, I know it’s sappy, but it’s true!

So, if you’re like me, you might also enjoy these books about love that are addressed to and about little humans and the ones who cherish and care for them. When I started writing this list, the first titles to come to mind were B is for Baby by Atinuke and illustrated by Angela Brooksbank, Love Makes a Family by Sophie Beer, and Hair Love by Matthew Cherry. If you haven’t read those yet, then obviously you should get to it.

However, there are also a lot of other good choices out there. Of these, only the Sandra Boynton is an older baby book about love. The rest are mostly recent board book publications and a few picture books to offer some options to older readers or for the baby in your life to grow into.

Me and My Mama: Celebrate Black Joy and Family Love by Carole Boston Weatherford, Illustrated by Ashleigh Corrin This is a rhyming book that follows little ones doing all kinds of every day activities with their mothers. Of course my favorite is, “Pillows piled to form a nook, we dive deep into a book,” but I also really liked, “Mama’s sleeping like a rock, but when I knock, she’s on the clock.” It is also nice that this book has mother-child pairs that are different across activities, so it is not just illustrated with the pair you see on the cover.

Ours by Ruth Forman, Illustrated by Talia Skyles The illustrations in this are so beautiful and comforting. The simple text follows several little children as they look in the mirror and the reader says “I love mine…She loves hers…He loves his…” and so on. If you like this, you should read Bloom, also written by Ruth Forman and illustrated by the very talented Talia Skyles.

I Love You, Little Pookie by Sandra Boynton This is one of my personal favorites. There is something so endearing about Sandra Boynton’s books and characters, and they are definitely among my absolute favorites. They are a perfect mix of whimsical and serious. I can’t handle too much sappiness, but these strike a lovely balance in my opinion. If you haven’t heard of her before, you have many, many good books by her to explore. So, I am thrilled to share my love of her work here. I highly recommend that you read this title to your own little “pookies,” or perhaps to your inner child. Couldn’t hurt, could it?

Like the Moon Loves the Sky by Hena Khan, Illustrated by Saffa Khan This is a lovely rhyming picture book that starts, “Inshallah you are all that is gentle and good…Inshallah you feel safe, like all children should.” The illustrations are vibrant and rich, and the text lovely and compelling. For readers unfamiliar with the expression “inshallah,” there is an author’s note at the beginning to explain. I think this would appeal to many families, regardless of their religious background. If you like this, you might also try Hena Khan’s middle grade novel Amina’s Voice.

Good Morning World, I Love You So by Olivia Herrick I wish I could tell you I woke up every day embodying the grateful vibe of this book, but well, you’d be forgiven for calling bull on that right away. Yup, I’m an adult and I just do not wake up feeling sunny all the time. However, this rhyming book does a nice job of reminding us that we can all feel a little more gratitude for the world around us. I also like the paper collage-like illustrations.

With Lots of Love by Jenny Torres Sanchez, Illustrated by André Ceolin I will leave you with one book about loving and missing someone, since I think this is such a universal experience for both kids and adults alike. With Lots of Love is a beautiful picture book about a girl, Rocio, who moves away from her abuela to a new home in the United States. She misses so much about her old life in an unnamed Central American country, including of course the grandmother herself.

And if all these baby and picture books about love aren’t enough for you, try Ah, Love: 18 Children’s Books about Love and 10 Sweet Valentine’s Books for Kids to Help Spread the Love This Year from Book Riot’s celebrations of Valentine’s Days past.