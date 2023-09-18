This quiz is full of cozy vibes, pretty trees, tasty food, and even some cute animals. Your answers will reveal your bookish style in a mystical method not dissimilar to reading tea leaves. (Speaking of which, there’s also plenty of tea in the quiz.) When you’re done, we’ll recommend a book with excellent fall vibes. It might be a season-inspired romance, a witchy fantasy novel, nonfiction admiring the natural world, or a little horror to get your Halloween started early. Once you’re done, you can scroll down to see all the possible autumnal book recommendation results and find even more books to add to your TBR.