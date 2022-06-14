Authors Respond to James Patterson’s Claims That White Writers Face “Another Form of Racism”

In an interview with The Times to promote his new book, author James Patterson claimed that it was hard for white men to get writing jobs, both in the entertainment industry and in publishing, calling it “another form of racism.” He continued, “Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

James Patterson is one of the most successful and bestselling authors alive. He has been either first or second on Forbes list of highest-paid authors since at least 2013, earning an estimated $90 million a year. He lives in a mansion that cost $17 million dollars and has spent $14 million on renovations. Approximately 1 in 17 novels bought in the U.S. is a James Patterson book.

The publishing industry has begun to publish more authors of color, but it continues to put out mostly books by white authors. From 1950 to 2018, 95% of the books published in the U.S. were by white authors, and books published in recent years continue to be disproportionately by white authors.

Understandably, most of book Twitter took offense to one of the most successful authors in the world claiming that he faces undue hardship in getting writing jobs.

SFF authors John Scalzi and Jeff VanderMeer, both white men in their 50s, objected to Patterson’s claims that their demographic faces discrimination:

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

My last book came out when I was 52 and it went straight into the NYT Bestseller list. That week three other white male writers my age or older were on the same list, including Mr. Patterson. I'm 53 now. As an anecdotal data point. https://t.co/i5PBLxYsy6 — John Scalzi (@scalzi) June 13, 2022

I'm a 53-year-old white guy and I don't have any difficulty getting published or finding gigs. https://t.co/OpfNxpdrAh — Jeff VanderMeer (@jeffvandermeer) June 13, 2022

Other authors jumped to offer to take Patterson’s place:

i too wish to struggle like james patterson and his 86 million book deals are struggling — Roseanne A. Jumpin' June! Brown ☀️ (@rosiesrambles) June 13, 2022

And pointed out that the bestseller list is still mostly white men.

This is why the highest paid writer in the world is a black woman, right? No? It's still James Patterson? https://t.co/o0NbWG0bBl — James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) June 13, 2022

Others mentioned the fact that James Patterson works with a team of co-writers and ghost writers to produce his many, many books.

James Patterson of all people. First of all, write your own books, pal. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 13, 2022

Have we checked to see who actually wrote the quote by James Patterson — Dahlia Adler (@MissDahlELama) June 13, 2022

It’s uncommon to find book Twitter so united on a subject, but this was that rare occasion. In fact, this wasn’t even the most controversial part of the interview — Patterson defends Woody Allen right after his statement about older white men facing discrimination in publishing.

With an approximate $750 million net worth, it seems like despite his claims, James Patterson is doing pretty well for himself. And with at least eight more books scheduled to come out in the latter half of this year, he looks to have managed to find some writing contracts to sign after all.