10 Romance Authors Like Abby Jimenez To Make You Swoon

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram. View All posts by Courtney Rodgers

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram. View All posts by Courtney Rodgers

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram. View All posts by Courtney Rodgers

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram. View All posts by Courtney Rodgers

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram. View All posts by Courtney Rodgers

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram. View All posts by Courtney Rodgers

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram. View All posts by Courtney Rodgers

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram. View All posts by Courtney Rodgers

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram. View All posts by Courtney Rodgers

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram. View All posts by Courtney Rodgers

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram. View All posts by Courtney Rodgers

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram. View All posts by Courtney Rodgers

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram. View All posts by Courtney Rodgers

Best-selling romance author Abby Jimenez has stolen our hearts with her funny and sweet style in books like Part of Your World, The Friend Zone, and The Happily Ever After Playlist. Midwestern and California Jimenez fans have maybe even had the chance to enjoy her even sweeter cupcakes at Nadya Cakes bakeries. Honestly, does anything go better with romance novels than dessert? Bury me in romance novels and cupcake wrappers. (And more authors like Abby Jimenez, please!)

Recently, I enjoyed Jimenez’s Yours, Truly, which had me cackling with laughter over a hypothetical daughter named Xfinity. Turn the page, and I am weeping. Abby Jimenez really knows the art of the gut punch one-two. Don’t worry, though, it’s all smiles at the ending. Finding a favorite author is like finding a clue in a never-ending treasure hunt. There has to be more! And there are! There are plenty of authors like Abby Jimenez who understand their readers’ need to laugh and cry and feel all the feels.

Abby Jimenez read-alikes have more than bright prose and colorful cover art in common. These books focus on realistic characters and situations. There is vulnerability and dedication to difficult topics like grief and mental illness. Jimenez is in good company with these authors. Now, on to the good stuff. Here are ten new authors to read for Abby Jimenez fans!

Ashley Poston If you enjoy witty contemporary romance with just a sprinkle of magic, Ashley Poston is the author to read. In The Dead Romantics, we meet a clairvoyant ghostwriter and a ghost with unfinished business. The Seven Year Slip presents a magical apartment where anything, even the past, is possible. Like Jimenez, Poston writes about grief and will make you cry, but there’s also a lot of wit and charm, too.

Talia Hibbert British writer Talia Hibbert writes diverse, celebratory love stories. Hibbert, like Jimenez, knows how to write about difficult topics without becoming preachy. Hibbert’s sense of humor shines through her characters and enjoyable prose. I recommend starting with Get A Life, Chloe Brown, which is about a woman with chronic illnesses living her best life.

Kissing Books Newsletter Sign up for Kissing Books to receive news, book recommendations, and more for residents of Romancelandia. Let's Do This Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Katherine Center Katherine Center has quickly become one of my favorite contemporary romance writers alongside Abby Jimenez. Center’s clever plots, cheerful writing, and relatable characters make her books feel enjoyable and sincere. Center is delicate with challenging topics, giving her characters space to work things out and readers time to process. If you loved the fake dating in Yours, Truly, try Center’s The Bodyguard.

Rachel Lynn Solomon In Rachel Lynn Solomon’s latest novel, ghostwriter Chandler finds herself ~entangled~ with her famous client. Solomon makes the absurd premise of Business or Pleasure work through her signature sense of humor and realistic treatment of characters. Solomon writes with beautiful vulnerability, allowing readers to feel seen.

Amy Lea For A+ banter and rebound romance, look no further than Amy Lea. Lea’s Influencer series is about social media creators finding love in forced proximity. Banter and silly situations aside, Lea delves into topics like self-esteem, anxiety, cyberbullying, and grief. Even if you shed a few tears, Lea will send you off with a lighthearted, happy ending.

Sajni Patel Taking on a more serious tone than some contemporary romances, Sajni Patel’s books focus on big feelings, valuable friendships, and intelligent characters. If you enjoyed the doctor romance in Jimenez Yours, Truly, you’ll enjoy Patel’s First Love Take Two. Patel also writes swoony YA romcoms and contemporary fiction.

Mazey Eddings Mazey Eddings’s signature style is sweet and relevant, with a cast of neurodiverse characters. Unique settings, like the rural flower farm of Late Bloomer or the dentistry school in A Brush With Love, make her books a delightful escape. Eddings and Jimenez both write about mental health and neurodivergence in a relatable, charming way without becoming overly saccharine.

Nisha Sharma Lean into the com of the romcom with Nisha Sharma’s If Shakespeare Was An Auntie Series. Abby Jimenez’s hilarious prose is the perfect companion to Sharma’s flirty and iconic banter. Fake dating? You got it. Complex family/ friend relationships? Absolutely. There are even some recipes in case you get hungry. The latest, Tastes Like Shakkar, is a cheeky retelling of Much Ado About Nothing.

Explore more witty romance with the best of last year’s romance novels. Need more readalike suggestions? Be sure to check out TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations for perfect fit reads!