Authors and Bookish Accounts to Follow on Bluesky

Lyndsie Manusos's fiction has appeared in PANK, SmokeLong Quarterly, and other publications. She holds an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and has worked in web production and content management. When she's not nesting among her books and rough drafts, she's chasing the baby while the dog watches in confused amusement. She lives with her family in a suburb of Indianapolis.

Using X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — can be a tense experience. Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter, and arguably before that, the social media platform was going downhill. After Musk implemented changes and firings, the site’s hate speech and misinformation moderation was largely gutted. In an April 2023 Los Angeles Times article, a study found that hate speech across the platform doubled. A handful of social media platforms popped up in hopes of becoming an alternative for users, including Hive, Mastodon, and Instagram’s Threads.

Then there’s Bluesky, a platform created by Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s former CEO. Now, none of these alternatives, including Bluesky, are without criticism (and that criticism is deserved). What social media platform isn’t a hellfire in some form or another? However, one of the things I enjoy about Bluesky is the conversations surrounding books.

When I first arrived on Bluesky, it was overwhelming to know where to start. If you’ve been a longtime user of X/Twitter, it can feel like starting over. In some ways, that’s definitely a good thing. It offers the ability to start fresh. You can update your reading and author preferences, as those may have changed over time. Perhaps you want to build a different following than what you had on X, or maybe you want to filter your Blueky experience in a more specific way.

To clarify, this article isn’t about the history, creation, or the validity of criticism surrounding Bluesky. Rather, as this is Book Riot, it’s about where to find bookish accounts and authors to start or expand your Bluesky experience. I hope the below list will help readers who are new to Bluesky and/or are looking for more authors to follow.

I should also note that the majority of my expertise and interests in authors and bookish accounts stand under the genre umbrella; I follow a lot of science fiction and fantasy and romance authors and organizations. Since my background also consists of flash and short story writing, I follow a lot of literary magazines, literary magazine editors, and editors of publishers. For this particular article, I will focus solely on authors and a few “bookish” accounts, which I’ll define as an account that discusses or covers a range of authors and/or genres.

Let’s take to the bookish skies!

Authors to follow on Bluesky Below are seven authors who I follow who write great books while also having great insight and inspiration. Many of the below authors have large followings, which may lead you to more authors to follow.

Vajra Chandrasekera Vajra Chandrasekera wrote the recently-released The Saint of Bright Doors, which is stunning, and has another novel, Rakesfall, forthcoming from Tordotcom in 2024. Chandrasekera is also curating the anthology Afterlives: The Year’s Best Death Fiction from Psychopomp (who is also publishing my debut novella next year), coming in July 2024. So much excellent work, and you’ll want to follow to keep up with all the amazingness.

Tananarive Due Ever since I read Tananarive Due’s Ghost Summer, I’ve been a huge fan. Her latest book, The Reformatory, released on Halloween and is perfect for the fall season. I am a huge fan of Due’s short fiction work as well, and I’m always on the lookout for Due’s next short story and/or collection.

Neil Gaiman Author of the hit Sandman series, American Gods, Stardust, Good Omens, among many more, Gaiman has an impressive and popular body of work. Since Bluesky has fewer users than X, Gaiman seems to be able to respond to reader questions more often, or at least, that’s something I’ve noticed. If you’re a fan, you might have a better chance of receiving a response from Gaiman using Bluesky than elsewhere. No promises, though!

Saeed Jones Saeed Jones is the cohost for the podcast Vibe Check, won the 2019 Kirkus Prize for Nonfiction with his memoir How We Fight for Our Lives, and won the 2023 Anisfield-Wolf Award for Poetry with Prelude to Bruise. From politics to pop culture, Jones has the tea, and I’m here for it.

Courtney Milan If you’re interested in keeping up with what’s going on in Romancelandia, I recommend following Milan. Milan studied theoretical physical chemistry at Berkeley and graduated summa cum laude in law school. She also writes badass, empowering romances from The Duke Who Didn’t to Trade Me. Honestly, we are not worthy of such glory, but Milan rewards us with her amazing books and insight.

Bookish Accounts to Follow on Bluesky The below are accounts, people, and organizations that I like to follow because they often spotlight other authors and books. All of them have introduced me to a book or short story I thoroughly enjoyed. This list is by no means exhaustive, of course, but like I’ve mentioned earlier in this article, hopefully, these accounts are a good place to start.

Electric Sheep If you’re looking to explore more short fiction, particularly in the realm of speculative fiction, Electric Sheep is a wonderful account to follow. Electric Sheep consists of a group of readers and writers who come together to discuss speculative fiction authors and their works. I had the great honor of being a guest. During a scheduled week, they read a handful of short fiction (ranging from flash fiction to novellas) by an author, and that weekend, discuss the works over Zoom and interview the author. It’s a warm, welcoming, and enlightening group, and I highly recommend checking out the authors they highlight.

Liberty Hardy You can’t think “bookish” without thinking of Book Riot’s own and much beloved Liberty Hardy. Seriously, even before I started writing for Book Riot, I followed what Hardy read, from her recommendations on Book Riot to the All the Books! podcast. Hardy also has a kickass Patreon called What’s My Page Again? that covers the realm of reading miscellany, and she is now writing a book of her own.

Locus Magazine Locus Magazine is a great publication and website that spotlights science fiction, fantasy, and horror authors, awards, and events. Much like its X account, Locus’s Bluesky account posts reviews, winners of genre awards, convention events, and interviews. This is an excellent account to follow if you’re looking to discover new authors or books.

The Sky is the Limit As I’ve said, if you’re intrigued by any of the above accounts, the best way to continue exploring is by checking who that person or organization is following. Additionally, check out which authors and books they’re reposting or replying to. This will all go into creating your own following on the platform. For more information on what to expect with Bluesky, check out this September 2023 article from fellow Book Riot writer (and another amazing bookish account to follow!) Jenn Northington, “Reminder to New Users: Bookish Instructions for Bluesky.”

As I’d recommend for any social media platform: stay safe, go at your own pace, and if you can, take a break from whatever device you use from time to time. Take care, dear readers.