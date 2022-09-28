Authors Who Made the Time100 Next List This Year

TIME Magazine has named the people who made 2022’s TIME100 Next list, an annual list inspired by TIME100 that highlights 100 people across different industries who, as they rise within their fields, are also creating change and making impact. The list includes everyone from government leaders to musicians, medical professionals to activists.

Here are the authors who made the list:

Jeannette McCurdy, author of I’m Glad My Mom Died

Casey McQuiston, author of Red, White & Royal Blue

George M. Johnson, author of All Boys Aren’t Blue

Michael W. Twitty, author of The Cooking Gene

Keke Palmer, author of My Dear Friend Janet

Leah Thomas, author of The Intersectional Environmentalist

