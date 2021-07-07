Author Hanif Abdurraqib Named a Tin House Editor-at-Large
Tin House announced that Hanif Abdurraqib has been named a Tin House editor-at-large. Abdurraqib, a poet, essayist, cultural critic, and author of books, including A Little Devil in America and They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us, will acquire three nonfiction books a year for the independent publisher of literary fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. His first projects are set to publish in 2023. “My world was built reading writers who wrote, relentlessly, away from the comfortable center and into the so-called ‘margins,’ where one could be a little more free, a little more playful, a lot braver,” Abdurraqib stated in the Tin House announcement.
