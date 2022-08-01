This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Riot’s August 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! The year may be more than halfway over, but some of 2022’s buzziest books are yet to come. Which amazing August new release will blow your socks off? Let the stars lead you to it! Check out your horoscope below for a glimpse at the month ahead, along with a book recommendation perfect for your sign.

One astronomical event with implications for all signs is the sturgeon supermoon on August 12. A supermoon occurs when the moon is full and at its closest point to Earth, so you can expect great night sky views. When it comes to astrology, the sturgeon supermoon represents a time of reflection and gratitude, particularly in things related to nature and the changing of the seasons. To make the most of the full moon, take some time on the evening of August 12 to do some moon watching. Think about what elements of the natural world have nurtured you this year, how the changing seasons coincide with shifts in your life, and how you can work with those energies as you move into autumn. If you want to learn more about astrology and the cycles of the moon, I recommend reading Moonology by Yasmin Boland.

August 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations Note: Book release dates may have shifted between the writing and publication of this article. Aries (March 21-April 19) The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna (Aug. 23, Berkley Books) Aries is taking steps in the right direction this month. You’re always on the move and striving for success, and in August, you’ll be pleased by the progress you can achieve. With lots of choices to make on your path forward, it’s important to keep your end goals in mind. Instant gratification isn’t your friend at this stage. Finances can be a weak point, so spend cautiously and think ahead. You should read The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna. Mika Moon was orphaned at a young age and has spent much of her life in Britain hiding that she’s a witch. To battle her loneliness, Mika starts an online account where she “pretends” she’s a witch. But when her account is spotted by a group of young witches in need of a teacher, they ask Mika to come to their hidden home, and she finds a new family very different from her expectations.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) California Soul: An American Epic of Cooking and Survival by Keith Corbin (Aug. 16, Random House) Taurus’s perseverance will be rewarded this month. Of all the signs, the bull has the greatest ability to stick to the plan no matter what distractions come their way. In August, you’ll see much of your hard work from recent months pay off. That doesn’t mean you’ll be without frustrations, though. If conflict at work gets overwhelming, keep a cool head. Time spent with family can soothe your spirit. Read California Soul by acclaimed chef Keith Corbin. Corbin’s first experience with cooking was as a teenager cooking crack in 1980s Los Angeles. Later, in a maximum security prison, he began experimenting with the meager commissary options to make impressive creations. In this memoir, Corbin shares how his difficult past led to his success as visionary California soul food chef, and how the “gangbanger redemption story” fails to encompass the truth of his journey.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) How to Fall Out of Love Madly by Jana Casale (Aug. 2, Dial Press) It’s time to move on, Gemini. August is calling for you to get rid of negativity in your life and look toward a brighter future. If you’ve been holding a grudge, it may be time for forgiveness. That’s also true if you’ve been punishing yourself for a bad decision. What’s past is past, and great things are ahead. Be intentional about the new people, opportunities, and travels in your life this month. I recommend How to Fall Out of Love Madly by Jana Casale. Friends and roommates Joy and Annie are disappointed to find that their thirties aren’t what they dreamed, and they’re still struggling to find love and pay the rent. They bring in a third roommate, the charming Theo, right before Annie’s boyfriend invites her to move in with him. It seems like fate might be bringing Joy and Theo together. But when Theo shows up with his beautiful girlfriend Celine, all three women must face why they’re willing to accept such terrible behavior from the men in their lives.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) In the Event of Love by Courtney Kae (Aug. 30, Kensington) You know yourself best, Cancer. Outside influences may try to point you in the wrong direction in August. Trust your gut and let your past experiences be your guide. That doesn’t mean you should close yourself off to learning new things, though. It’s a great time to expand your worldview or try something a little scary. Consider taking yourself on a date to do something out of your comfort zone. Get an early start on the holiday season with Courtney Kae’s In the Event of Love. Morgan scoffed at the idea of returning to her hometown when she was asked to plan a fundraiser to save a local Christmas tree farm. But after a disastrous viral photo puts her L.A. event planning reputation at risk, Morgan is grateful for a chance to hide out in Fern Falls — until she realizes the owner of the tree farm is none other than Rachel, the former best friend who broke her heart years ago. Morgan quickly learns that there’s much about Fern Falls, and Rachel, that is worth revisiting.

Leo (July 23-August 22) Knocking Myself Up: A Memoir of My (In)Fertility by Michelle Tea (Aug. 2, Dey Street Books) Let yourself be bad at things, Leo. August is pushing you to learn a new skill or try an activity that’s unfamiliar to you. You hold yourself to a high standard. But if you’re striving for perfection while doing something for the first time, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment. Accept guidance from experienced teachers and give yourself room to fall. You’ll be surprised at your ability to get back up. Read Knocking Myself Up by Michelle Tea, a queer writer and iconic tarot reader. Single, uninsured, and 40-year-old Michelle Tea was determined to have a child, and she was willing to try just about anything to make it happen. This hilarious, passionate, and irreverent memoir follows Tea’s journey through magic spells, blackmarket fertility meds, generous drag queens, and many other efforts to make her pregnancy dream come true.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew by Michael W. Twitty (Aug. 9, Amistad Press) You’re not an island, Virgo. When it comes to challenges, you prefer to be left alone to tackle them your way. But the planets will push you to work with others. Advice from mentors and elders can be crucial this month. On the flip side, you’ll be called on to support and educate others with your expertise. Being both teacher and student in August will open new paths to you. I recommend Koshersoul by food writer and culinary historian Michael W. Twitty. Twitty has an incredible gift for exploring meaning, purpose, and nuance in food we often take for granted. In this book, he dives into the intersections of Black and Jewish cuisines and cultures. Koshersoul weaves together Twitty’s experiences as a Black gay Jewish man, interviews, recipes, and more.

Libra (September 23-October 22) The Family Compound by Liz Parker (Aug. 23, Lake Union Publishing) Play to your strengths, Libra. The path to what you want may not be immediately clear in August. That can be frustrating, but there’s also a benefit to having multiple ways to tackle a problem. Your skills and past experiences can help you overcome any obstacle. Your home life may be less than peaceful due to conflicting personalities. If you’re overwhelmed, take some alone time to recenter. Check out The Family Compound by Liz Parker. After an unexpected death, five cousins are left with 150 acres of land in the Vermont mountains. The catch? They must unanimously agree to keep the property and pay for its care, or agree to sell it. As the cousins are torn between their disagreements and their own personal dramas, the clock ticks down on their decision, and they risk losing the property — and each other.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) The Many Daughters of Afong Moy by Jamie Ford (Aug. 2, Atria Books) Scorpio needs a big picture view in August. With the planets bringing conflicting priorities into your life, it’s crucial that you focus on what matters most and where you’re headed in the future. Meditation, journaling, or goal setting may help you keep your eye on the prize. Watch for warning signs in your health and finances, and take action now to avoid trouble in the coming months. You should read The Many Daughters of Afong Moy by Jamie Ford. Dorothy Moy has learned to channel her mental health struggles into her art. But when she sees symptoms of a similar struggle in her 5-year-old daughter, Dorothy becomes determined to explore and address the generational trauma inherited from her family. Through an experimental treatment, Dorothy connects with five women in her ancestral line and tries to break the cycle.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Mademoiselle Revolution by Zoe Sivak (Aug. 2, Berkley Books) If not now, when? August will remind Sagittarius that life is short, and you have to fight for the things you want. A hard life lesson may be ahead, but it will also bring new experiences and learning opportunities. You tend to prefer being a lone wolf, but your community has much to teach you this month. Someone who enters your life now may become an important part of your future. I recommend Mademoiselle Revolution by Zoe Sivak. Sylvie de Rosiers, the daughter of a wealthy landowner and enslaved woman, has never been fully accepted into 1790s Saint-Domingue society. When the Haitian Revolution begins, Sylvie and her brother escape the violence by fleeing to Paris. But little does Sylvie know, she’s inserted herself into another world-changing revolution — and a love triangle with Maximilien Robespierre and his mistress.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) You’re Invited by Amanda Jayatissa (Aug. 9, Berkley Books) Relationships are everything for Capricorns in August. You know more than any other sign that it’s not what you know but who you know. The energy you’ve put into relationships will come back to you this month. When in doubt, look for support from family, friends, and colleagues. The planets are aligned for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you’ve always dreamed of. Don’t miss it! Check out You’re Invited by Amanda Jayatissa. Amaya is surprised to receive an invitation to her estranged former best friend’s lavish Sri Lankan wedding, and even more surprised to learn her friend is marrying Amaya’s ex-boyfriend. Amaya sees the wedding as her big opportunity to stop the marriage from happening. But when the bride disappears and is presumed dead, vicious rumors swirl and Amaya becomes the prime suspect.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) My Government Means to Kill Me by Rasheed Newson (Aug. 23, Flatiron Books) Can you take it a step further, Aquarius? Now is not the time for minimal effort, especially in things that matter to you. August will ask you to up your game and get out of your comfort zone. Big risks may lead to big rewards. This is also true in your love life, where extra efforts to find or woo a partner will come back to you tenfold. You may discover something new about yourself in the process. Read My Government Means to Kill Me by Rasheed Newson. Trey runs away from his overbearing family in 1980s Indianapolis to find a queer community in New York City. But he also finds a wave of death from the AIDS crisis, a chance to make a difference, and a personal and political awakening.

Pisces (February 19-March 20) Sophie Go’s Lonely Hearts Club by Roselle Lim (Aug. 16, Berkley Books) Embrace joy, Pisces. You tend to take on a lot of emotional weight from the world around you. This month, the planets want you to let go of some of that weight and focus on positivity. Things may not be easy for you this month, but your attitude and mindset can turn any situation around. When faced with a problem at work, the easiest solution may be best. Work smarter, not harder. You should read Sophie Go’s Lonely Hearts Club by Roselle Lim. Sophie Go is working to establish herself as a professional matchmaker in Toronto, but a past mistake is standing in her way: she failed out of matchmaking school in Shanghai. Determined to prove herself, Sophie finds a club of seven elderly Chinese bachelors who live in her condo building and decides they’re the perfect group to help her prove her skills.

