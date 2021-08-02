August 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations
Welcome to Book Riot’s August 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! The year may be halfway over, but some of the biggest books are yet to come. Which new release should you read? Let the planets be your guide! Find your August horoscope below, paired with a newly released book perfect for your sign.
Aries (March 21–April 19)
So We Meet Again by Suzanne Park (August 3, Avon)
Aries is surrounded by love in August. Friend and family relationships will bring great joy this month. Hold onto those good vibes, because things at work may be a bit bumpy. You tend to see everything in your life as a competition, but without many wins ahead for you, focus instead on what you can learn for next time. Don’t let disappointment overshadow meaningful time with loved ones. You should read So We Meet Again by Suzanne Park. Jessie Kim’s plans to become a high-powered investment banker are crushed when she’s laid off by her firm. She moves home to Nashville to try her hand at entrepreneurship. But when she finds out her childhood nemesis Daniel Choi is also in town between jobs and way hotter than she remembers, she’s not ready to give up her old competitive habits.
Taurus (April 20–May 20)
The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (August 24, Harper)
You’ve got big ideas this month, Taurus. Change can be hard for you, but you’ll find it’s easier when you’re the catalyst for transformation. Your downfall in August may be communication. Make sure to share your vision clearly and talk through any bumps in the road. In love, be flexible with your partner and you’ll find you enjoy their surprises. A last-minute road trip may open new doors. I recommend The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. Ailey Pearl Garfield spent her childhood summers in small town Georgia visiting her mother’s family. This novel follows dual timelines: one recounting the stories she heard of her family going all the way back to slavery, the other following Ailey as she grows up and learns to embrace her heritage.
Gemini (May 21–June 20)
My Heart is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones (August 31, Saga Press)
August will keep you on your toes, Gemini. Every aspect of your life will have an unexpected twist in the weeks ahead. Luckily, you thrive in chaos. Turn complications into triumphs with a little of your signature creativity. It may be a good time for a new business venture if things aren’t to your liking at work. Beware of conflict with family, who may not weather the storm of change as easily as you. Check out My Heart is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones. Jade is obsessed with slasher films, and especially with the role of the “final girl.” When a few mysterious deaths occur in Jade’s small Idaho town, she’s certain they’re in for a real-life slasher. And when a new girl who perfectly fits the final girl archetype moves to town, Jade is the only person who knows what bloody danger awaits.
Cancer (June 21–July 22)
The Mismatch by Sara Jafari (August 3, Dell)
Cancers will be full of cheer in the month ahead. Quality family time will put you in good spirits, and a little luck with money makes things even better. A good mood will be necessary to survive trouble at work. You can lift the whole team’s morale. Get out of your comfort zone in your love life, particularly if you’re looking for a new relationship. Experimentation will help you learn more about your partner and yourself. Read The Mismatch by Sara Jafari. Soraya was raised in the U.K. by strict Iranian parents, and now that she’s graduated from university, she feels she has a lot of life experiences to catch up on. She’s determined to get her first kiss from rugby player Magnus, a perfect target for a fling, but then things get more serious than she expected.
Leo (July 23–August 22)
The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert by Shugri Said Salh (August 3, Algonquin Books)
Open your mind to new perspectives, Leo. Your intuition and tendencies won’t be enough to get you through August. Family troubles and money woes will cause major roadblocks for you. Turn to trusted loved ones for advice, and actually listen when they give it to you. In love, compromise is key. You can’t have everything you want this month, but with a little humility, you can still do great things. You should read The Last Nomad by Shugri Said Salh. After generations of nomadic goat herding, Shugri was the last in her family to journey into the East African desert. In this memoir, she recounts her time learning the nomadic ways from her grandmother, as well as her family’s immigration to the U.S. to escape civil war. It’s an intense, compassionate, and moving story of tradition and resilience.
Virgo (August 23–September 22)
The Heart Principle by Helen Hoang (August 31, Berkley)
August will bring a break in Virgo’s routine. As a creature of habit, too many surprises can really throw you. A sour mood will only make uncertainty worse at home and at work. Luckily, you’ll find yourself more amenable to the unexpected in romantic relationships. Your love life will keep you on your toes in August and give you much needed energy to cope with frustrations in other aspects of your life. Check out The Heart Principle by Helen Hoang. After going viral on YouTube, violinist Anna Sun finds herself stuck trying to recreate her success. Things get even worse when her longtime boyfriend insists on opening up their relationship before making a commitment. Anna decides to set off on a series of one-night stands herself. That is, until she finds she can’t walk away from the magic of her first one-night stand with Quan Diep.
Libra (September 23–October 22)
The Husbands by Chandler Baker (August 3, Flatiron Books)
Ready to think big, Libra? You’ve got a fresh outlook in August, making it the perfect time to plan for the future. Your natural charm will bring all the right people into your circle to help you achieve your goals. If you’ve been thinking about making a change in your life, now is the time to jump. Although you desire new experiences, don’t look for them abroad, as your travel plans may be foiled. I recommend The Husbands by Chandler Baker. Nora Spangler is a powerful attorney, but her husband’s refusal to contribute to parenting and chores is holding her back. When they consider buying a house in an exclusive suburb, Nora notices that all the husbands in the neighborhood are happy to take on domestic tasks to support their career-driven wives. This gender-swapped Stepford Wives retelling is a dark and hilarious tale you don’t want to miss.
Scorpio (October 23–November 21)
Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (August 17, Del Rey)
Want to make your enemies jealous, Scorpio? There’s something magical about you in August. You can achieve your goals and make it look easy along the way. The full support of family and friends will give you a boost. Success at work may lead to extra income. Consider spending it celebrating a special occasion with loved ones. Beware of jealousy in your love life, particularly early in the month. Read Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. In 1970s Mexico City, a beautiful art student goes missing. Her next door neighbor, a quiet secretary obsessed with mystery romance novels, decides to look into her disappearance. At the same time, an eccentric criminal named Elvis searches for the missing woman, but for darker reasons: to make sure the secrets she knows stay hidden.
Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)
Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain (August 31, Razorbill)
Sagittarius must have some patience in August. You’re known for having a short fuse, but that can only lead to drama in the coming weeks. If you can’t play nicely with others, you’ll face trouble with family, money, and your career. The good news? You stand to learn a lot from your experiences this month, especially while traveling. And giving your romantic partner the reins may bring pleasant surprises. Check out Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain. After her best friend goes missing, Grey returns to her tiny, coastal hometown of La Cachette, Louisiana, where everyone has some kind of psychic power. With so many seers, someone must be able to help Grey find her friend. But as she asks around and begins to uncover her own abilities, it quickly becomes clear that Grey isn’t safe in La Cachette either.
Capricorn (December 22–January 19)
All Are Welcome by Liz Parker (August 31, Lake Union Publishing)
No problem is insurmountable for Capricorn in August. Trouble lies ahead in your work, finances, travel, and more. But you’ve got the drive and social support to meet every challenge. Fight for what you want, even if the odds are stacked against you. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, especially from family members. In love, disagreements are smaller than they appear. When in doubt, talk it out. Read All Are Welcome by Liz Parker. Caroline wants a laidback wedding, and her fiancé Tiny isn’t really sure what kind of wedding she wants. But their parents have big plans for the destination wedding in Bermuda. As guests arrive with their own drama in tow, the wedding event spirals out of Tiny and Caroline’s control.
Aquarius (January 20–February 18)
Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South by Winfred Rembert, as told to Erin I. Kelly
You’re not an island, Aquarius. When the going gets tough, you tend to put up walls. But when things go wrong in August, your loved ones are your lifeline. Difficulties in love may upend your life, and money woes add to your stress. Family and friends can make all the difference in turning things around. Travel can help you find the fresh air you need to clear your head, and may even open a surprising door. I recommend Chasing Me to My Grave by Winfred Rembert, as told to Erin I. Kelly. Rembert is most known for his stunning art, scenes from his past imprinted and dyed on leather. But he was also a cotton picker in rural Georgia, a civil rights activist, a member of a prison chain gang for seven years, a survivor of an attempted lynching, and a loving husband and father of eight. This memoir tells his incredible life story, alongside images of his incredible artwork.
Pisces (February 19–March 20)
All’s Well by Mona Awad (August 3, Simon & Schuster)
Listen closely, Pisces. August has much to teach you, as long as you’re ready to take it in. Conflicts at work may cause stress, but they can also give you valuable information to move forward. Elders in your family also have wisdom to impart this month. In love, tying up loose ends can lead to great happiness. Be wary in big financial interactions, as they may not be what they seem. You should read All’s Well by Mona Awad. Miranda’s acting career was ruined by an accident that left her with chronic pain and a dependence on opioids. Now, she’s struggling to keep her job as a college theatre director. When a mutinous student cast threatens to upend her production of All’s Well That Ends Well in favor of staging Macbeth, she meets three strangers who make a mysterious offer to make all of her problems go away.
