August 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

Open your mind to new perspectives, Leo. Your intuition and tendencies won’t be enough to get you through August. Family troubles and money woes will cause major roadblocks for you. Turn to trusted loved ones for advice, and actually listen when they give it to you. In love, compromise is key. You can’t have everything you want this month, but with a little humility, you can still do great things. You should read The Last Nomad by Shugri Said Salh. After generations of nomadic goat herding, Shugri was the last in her family to journey into the East African desert. In this memoir, she recounts her time learning the nomadic ways from her grandmother, as well as her family’s immigration to the U.S. to escape civil war. It’s an intense, compassionate, and moving story of tradition and resilience.