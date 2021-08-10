New Releases Tuesday: The Books Out This Week You Need to Read!

In the summer of 1973, Ruth and her four friends were obsessed with pre-Raphaelite paintings — and a little bit obsessed with each other. Drawn to the cold depths of the river by Ruth’s house, the girls pretend to be the drowning Ophelia, with increasingly elaborate tableaus. But by the end of that fateful summer, real tragedy finds them along the banks.

Twenty-four years later, Ruth returns to the suffocating, once grand house she grew up in, the mother of young twins and seventeen-year-old Maeve. Joining the family in the country is Stuart, Ruth’s childhood friend, who is quietly insinuating himself into their lives and gives Maeve the attention she longs for. She is recently in remission, unsure of her place in the world now that she is cancer-free. Her parents just want her to be an ordinary teenage girl. But what teenage girl is ordinary?

Reasons to read it: An atmospheric, haunting story that alternates between two summers and two teenage girls — mother and daughter — and explores the “perils and power of being a young woman.” This is a challenging and memorable read that combines beautiful writing and creeping unease.

Content warnings for grooming and an adult-minor relationship.