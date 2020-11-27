Audiobooks to Soothe You During Lockdown 2.0: The List List #427
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Brightly: 12 Nonfiction Books Kids Will Actually Read
at BuzzFeed: 46 Books Our Favorite Indie Booksellers Were Grateful For This Year
at Crime Reads: Five Books About Women Fighting Their Way Out
at Electric Lit: 7 Highly-Anticipated Books to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The Feminist Press
at Epic Reads: 14 YA Books That Prove All Teens Are Messy in the Best Way
at gal-dem: Audiobooks to Soothe You During Lockdown 2.0
at Lit Hub: Companion Reading for This Truly Fraught Holiday Season
at Nerdist: 10 Romantic Books for Readers New to the Genre
at POPSUGAR: These New Holiday Romance Novels Are Basically Hallmark Movies in Book Form
at Riveted Lit: Clever Retellings of Classic Stories
at SYFY: Get Rec’d with Chloe Gong: Five SFF Reads with Chinese Rep for Fangrrls Readers
at Tor.com: 5 SFF Books With so Many Twists and Turns You’ll Think You’re in a Maze