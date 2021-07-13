5 Audiobooks to Help You Explore Nature

Many people turn to nature when working through grief from the loss of a loved one. Books like H Is for Hawk have put nature-focused grief memoirs on the map for a new generation of readers. Long Litt Woon’s The Way Through the Woods fits into this vein with its detailed descriptions of mushrooms and discussion of Norway’s incredible forests. After her husband dies, Woon describes how her interest in local fungi helped her cope with her grief and her new life without her husband. Her love of mushrooms comes across in every chapter as she explains the differences between species of mushrooms, different appearances, and various uses for fungi — like the invention of penicillin! — that have been vital for human progress. The book is beautifully translated by Barbara J. Haveland, and Bernadette Dunne performs the audiobook with the solemnity the topic requires.