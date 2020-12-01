6 of the Best Audiobooks Set in the American South

A southern classic, Mama Day follows Cocoa, a Black woman living on a fictional island on the border of South Carolina and Georgia. Cocoa’s family has lived on the island for generations, but Cocoa wants to leave and see the world. Despite warning from the other women in her family, Cocoa leaves for New York City. When she returns, she brings her new northern husband with her. From there, a strange series of events make Cocoa think that maybe her family was right all along. Maybe she shouldn’t have left.