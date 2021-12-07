7 Audiobooks Performed by Celebrities

Considered Alice Walker’s masterwork, The Color Purple follows Celie, a young Black girl growing up in rural Georgia. Her sister leaves Georgia to become a missionary while Celie is married off to an older man. We stay with Celie through her life as she tries to make the best of what she has, remaining hopeful and finding love in the face of the hardships that come her way. Samira Wiley, of Orange Is the New Black and The Handmaid’s Tale, performs the most recent edition of the audiobook. Wiley’s performance is a masterful example of audiobook narration and enthralls listeners as they hang on every word.

Narrated by Samira Wiley