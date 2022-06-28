8 of the Best Audiobooks Narrated by Frankie Corzo

There’s nothing like starting a new audiobook from one of your favorite narrators. That’s how I feel whenever I pick up an audiobook performed by Frankie Corzo. Of Cuban descent, Corzo specializes in narratives that center Latine protagonists, performing audiobooks like Next Year in Havana and The Affairs of the Falcóns. She possesses the ability to capture the emotion of her characters, perfectly embodying their narrative voice. If you’re looking for great titles to start with, here are eight of my favorite audiobooks she’s performed.

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia | Narrated with Gabriela Garcia Jeanette wants to learn more about the past when her mother, Carmen, lived in Cuba before she immigrated to America. But Carmen, struggling with the trauma in her own past, doesn’t want to talk about it. Jeanette eventually decides to head to Cuba to visit her grandmother and learn more about her family’s life there.

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia A Mexico City socialite living in the 1950s, Noemí wants to go to college, but her father is reluctant. He decides to make her a deal: if she goes to check on her cousin in the Mexican countryside, he will fund her education. That’s how Noemí finds herself at a gothic mansion full of her cousin’s strange in-laws.

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova When Orquídea Divina, a woman with great power, knows her death is near, she invites her family to the funeral to receive their inheritance. But instead of dying, she turns into a tree. Her powers manifest in her descendants. When someone starts killing all of the descendants of Orquídea Divina, the few that are left must travel back to Ecuador to learn the mysteries of Orquídea Divina.

The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease by Daisy Hernández Daisy Hernández grew up knowing her aunt was very ill. Eventually she learned that she had Chagas disease, an illness born by “Kissing Bugs,” which are common in Columbia, where her family is originally from. After her aunt passed, Hernández decides to learn more about this illness, interviewing patients and medical professionals across the United States.

Everyone Knows You Go Home by Natalia Sylvester Isabel meets her father-in-law, Omar, on her wedding day. But there’s a catch: Omar is already dead. Her husband, Martin, was abandoned by Omar when he was just a child. As the years pass, Isabel grows used to her father-in-law’s visits. But when Martin’s undocumented nephew comes to live with them, Isbael begins to hope that just maybe, this would help with Martin’s healing.

Costalegre by Courtney Maum Lara is a 15-year-old girl whose mother, Leonora, is an American heiress. It’s 1937, and Leonora invites artists to escape to her home in Mexico. Lara’s life becomes filled with a range of artists who gather together to create a bohemian atmosphere, all while war rages across the rest of the world.

The Last Cuentista by Donna Barba Higuera Petra Peña is one of just a few hundred people who have survived a dying Earth. Now, what’s left of humanity is traveling to a new planet they can call home. When she wakes up, it’s hundreds of years later and she’s on the other planet. But Petra is the only one who can remember Earth.

Mecca by Susan Straight | Narrated with Patricia R. Floyd and Shaun Taylor-Corbett Johnny Frias is the descendent of the Indigenous peoples of Southern California and the Spanish settlers who arrived in the area. Now Johnny spends his days pulling over speeders on California Highway Patrol. But Johnny is haunted by the time he killed a man who was trying to assault a woman named Bunny. He never saw Bunny again and always wondered what happened to her.

