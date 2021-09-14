8 Audiobooks Narrated by Adjoa Andoh

Adjoa Andoh narrates Lauren Groff’s latest novel, Matrix, which is about a 12th century nun who’s been sent to a convent by her family. Over the course of the novel, we follow Marie and her work to better the lives of the nuns there and create a safe haven for these women, far from the prying nose of the townsfolk. Andoh’s British accent gives the story an austere quality that I imagine the story of a nun would need. But she also gives perfect comedic timing for the nun’s dry humor.