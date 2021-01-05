Sometimes starting a fantasy series is just what I need to help me out of a slump. Starting with Every Heart a Doorway, McGuire’s series of fantasy novellas focuses on a group of kids that have all returned from magical worlds. Unable to cope with the real world again, their families send them to boarding school just for kids like them. Every novella in the series focuses on a different set of characters in their own unique worlds. With each new installment over the years, I have loved watching this series unfold. Every Heart a Doorway is performed by Cynthia Hopkins, who does so many different voices for the characters, you forget that the audiobook is narrated by only one person.