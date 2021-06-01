Lakshmi — known as Lucky to her family — and her best friend agreed to a marriage of convenience to hide the fact that they are both gay. They have relationships outside their marriage, living a half life of stolen kisses and passionate nights only to have to return to their charade in the morning. But all that comes crashing down when Lucky’s ex-girlfriend reenters her life. Lucky begins to imagine what a life with a woman she loves could be like. She would never have to hide who she is and who she loves. All-star narrator Emily Woo Zeller performs this novel with such emotional depth and understanding.