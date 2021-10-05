7 Audiobooks for Latinx Heritage Month

From mythology to gothic horror, at this point, we know Silvia Moreno-Garcia can do it all. But she takes us on another new sort of story with this noir tale. Set in 1970s Mexico City, Velvet Was the Night follows Maite, a secretary who longs for a more dramatic, more interesting life. But when her next door neighbor disappears, Maite finds herself entangled in a complex, dangerous world she never knew existed. Gisela Chípe knows how to capture a mood, that’s for sure, performing the audiobook with all the drama I’d hoped for.