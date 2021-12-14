10 Audiobooks Great for Families

The NOVL Book Riot is teaming up with The NOVL to give away a personal reading retreat prize pack! Join NOVL Nation for YA exclusive sneak peeks, monthly book box giveaways, the NOVLtea talk show, and access to FREE advance copies! Brought to you by @LittleBrownYR and home to Twilight, Kingdom of the Wicked, The Inheritance Games, Folk of the Air, and your other favorite book boyfriends, @thenovl is a community of YA fans who like their worlds fantastic, their points of view diverse, and their love triangles spicy.

With the holidays upon us, many families are preparing for long trips to see family and friends. Finding an audiobook that everyone can enjoy can feel like quite the task. You need a story that is appropriate for a range of kids that are different ages that adults will love too. Stuck? Not to worry! I’m here for you! Here are ten great options for your next family road trip.

Front Desk by Kelly Yang Mia Tang watches the front desk while her parents clean the hotel where they work. But her parents don’t JUST clean the hotel. They hide immigrants in the empty rooms, and Mia helps keep their terrible boss, Mr. Yao, from realizing what the Tang family is doing. Narrated by Sunny Lu

The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street by Karina Yan Glaser The Vanderbeeker family has always lived in their old brownstone for as long as the five kids can remember. But when their landlord refuses to renew their lease, the young Vanderbeekers decide to take matters into their own hands. Narrated by Robin Miles

Other Words for Home by Jasmine Warga Jude and her mother leave Syria for the safety of her uncle’s home in Cincinnati, Ohio. With hopes of returning home soon, Jude begins to try to adjust to her new life in America. But her heart misses everything about the place where her heart calls home. Will she ever be able to view her new life in Ohio as home too? Narrated by Vaneh Assadourian

Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi Aru accidentally wakes up the Sleeper, her mortal enemy, while showing off to some of her frenemies at the museum her mom manages. This one mistake changes her life forever. Soon, she learns that she’s a reincarnation of one of the five Pandava brothers, and their task is to lay the Sleeper to rest forever. Narrated by Soneela Nankani

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle This heartwarming classic is perfect for kids of all ages. Meg Murray feels like an incredibly awkward kid, always stumbling into things. Her little brother Charles Wallace doesn’t help matters with his own unique brand of quirky. But when some visitors show up at their house one stormy night, they realize that their story is much bigger than they ever could have imagined. Narrated by Hope Davis, Ava DuVernay, Madeleine L’Engle, and Charlotte Jones Voiklis

Inkheart by Cornelia Funke I’ve listened to Inkheart over and over again, and I fall in love with it each and every time. Meggie’s dad repairs books for a living. She’s never met a book she didn’t like. But when a man with a horned ferret shows up at her house, she discovers that she’s living in her own sort of fairytale where her favorite stories come alive. Narrated by Lynn Redgrave

Gregor the Overlander by Suzanne Collins Before The Hunger Games, there was Gregor the Overlander, the story of a boy who falls down into an entire world below the earth. Giant bats, cockroaches, and other creatures roam the caves. And Gregor must figure out how to get back home. Narrated by Paul Boehmer

Prairie Lotus by Linda Sue Park Hanna, a biracial Asian American girl, lives on the prairie with her family in the late 1800s. The surrounding townsfolk are prejudiced against Asian immigrants, and Hanna’s family must carefully navigate the community’s racism to survive. Narrated by Emily Woo Zeller

The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster This classic will thrill and delight anyone with a love for whimsical storytelling. Milo feels completely bored with his life. But when the Phantom Tollbooth shows up, he can’t wait to go inside to head out on the fantastical adventure he’s always wanted. Narrated by Rainn Wilson and Norton Juster

From the Desk of Zoe Washington by Janae Marks Zoe receives a letter from her biological father who is in prison and who she’s never met. Why is he writing to her now, on her 12th birthday? Determined to find out, she writes him back in secret, hoping that he will have the answers she’s always been looking for, even if she never realized it until now. Narrated by Bahni Turpin

You can find all of these titles and more available from libraries through your Libby app!