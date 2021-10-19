8 Audiobooks for Fall-loving Foodies

Double Cup of Love follows Eddie Huang, of Fresh Off the Boat fame, back to China where he hopes to rediscover his family’s roots. Huang’s love for Chinese culture comes out in his love and devotion to studying Chinese cuisine. A huge part of his journey through the book is through eating food across the different regions of China, which gives Eddie a whole new way to connect to his Chinese heritage. Huang’s narration of his story is a true performance, drawing you into his story and having you dying to know what comes next.