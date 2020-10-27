My obsession with this over-the-top, Alice in Wonderland crossed with Diana Wynne Jones-like story knows no bounds. (Seriously, I preordered the print edition almost a year ago!) In Nevermoor, Morrigan Crow has found the place she belongs. Having grown up a designated “cursed child,” the moment she was whisked away to Nevermoor was the best day of her life. Now, two years later, Morrigan is faced with a new challenge as she learns more about the Wundrous Arts, a special magic only she can wield. Gemma Whelan narrates the story flawlessly, making Morrigan’s world seem even more magical than it does on the page.