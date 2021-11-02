6 Buzzy Audiobooks for Awards Season

Winner of the 2021 Stella Prize

I’ve loved The Stella Prize for so many years now, but sometimes those of us in the U.S. have to wait to get our hands on the prize’s winners. Not this year! Evie Wyld won The Stella Prize for her novel The Bass Rock, which came out late last year. The novel follows three women in three different eras, slowly revealing how their stories are connected. A team of narrators perform the book, giving distinct voices to the novel’s point of view characters.