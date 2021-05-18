Afaf is the principal at an all-girls Muslim school where she arrives at work one day only to realize there’s an active shooter in the school. From there, the novel jumps back to the key event of Afaf’s childhood: the disappearance of her older sister. The loss of her sister deeply affects her family, although they try to find their feet and move on in the face of incredible grief. Periodically, we return to the present as Afaf tries to find a way to get her students to safety. A beautiful story of resilience, family, and faith, The Beauty of Your Face is a deeply impactful novel. Laneece Issaq and Michael Braun both perform this audiobook with skill and emotional insight.