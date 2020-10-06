I’m a huge fan of Rebecca Roanhorse, who is of Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo descent, so I couldn’t have been more excited for her middle grade novel Race to the Sun. When Nizhoni Begay, a young Navajo girl, meets her dad’s new boss, she can’t put her finger on it but there’s something not quite right about him. The next day her dad disappears, and Nizhoni, her brother, and their best friend must find a way to find and rescue him. Kinsale Heuston, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, performs this story with such vibrance, capturing Nizhoni’s voice perfectly.