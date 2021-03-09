7 of the Best Audiobooks by Australian Women Writers

One of my favorite memoirs of 2020, The Erratics follows Vickie Laveau-Harvie as she flies from her home in Australia back to her family’s farm in Canada. There, she finds her mother has fallen and broken her hip. But when Vicki and her sister then go to check on their father, they discover him emaciated and very ill. Their mother had been starving him. From this discovery, Vicki begins to reconcile how the young girl that she used to be, trapped in a house with a manipulative and abusive mother, became the woman she is today.