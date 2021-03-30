When her husband, Idris, declares that he is going to sell his family’s home in Beirut, Mazna calls her children and begs them to come to Lebanon to try to stop their father from selling the house. Between chapters about Mazna’s family in the present, we flash back to her teenage years in Syria as she travels back and forth across the border to visit her friends in Beirut. This audiobook was so incredible that I listened to almost the entire book in one day. Leila Buc is a gem, and I can’t wait to listen to more of the audiobooks that she’s narrated.