Audiobook Recordings of Three Key Supreme Court Abortion Rulings Released
On Tuesday, Macmillan Audio released audiobook recordings of three key Supreme Court abortion rulings. The idea for the audiobook, titled Dobbs v. Jackson: Recordings of the Supreme Court’s Decisions and Dissents in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, Roe v. Wade, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, came as a result of the May 2nd Politico Dobbs draft opinion leak. Macmillan Audio hopes the audiobook “contextualizes and helps clarify the new opinion in light of the landmark decisions before it.”
The recording includes readings of the justices’ opinions, an introduction by Faye Wattleton, the first Black woman elected president of Planned Parenthood, and is narrated by Ariel Blake and Imani Jade Powers. While the recording omits some legal references in efforts to be more accessible, a downloadable PDF is available as a complete reference.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
