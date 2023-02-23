These are the Finalists for the Best Audiobooks of the Year
The Audie Awards, presented annually by the Audio Publishers Association, described itself as the “premier awards program in the United States recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment.” Each year, they recognize audiobooks in several categories, and they’ve just released their list of finalists.
Here are the finalists in just a few of the Audie Awards categories.
Audiobook of the Year
- The 1619 Project created by Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine; edited by Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman, and Jake Silverstein; and narrated by Nikole Hannah-Jones, January LaVoy, Claudia Rankine, et al.
- Finding Me written and narrated by Viola Davis
- Miracle and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon by Malcolm Gladwell and Bruce Headlam, narrated by Paul Simon, Malcolm Gladwell, and Bruce Headlam
- Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie
- Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts adapted by Tyler English-Beckwith, based on the graphic novel by Rebecca Hall and Hugo Martínez, narrated by DeWanda Wise, Chanté Adams, Jerrie Johnson, et al.
Best Female Narrator
- Joniece Abbott-Pratt for Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley
- January Lavoy for Thistlefoot by GennaRose Nethercott
- Stephanie Németh-Parker for NSFW by Isabel Kaplan
- Thandiwe Newton for War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy, translated by Louise Maude and Aylmer Maude
- Rosamund Pike for The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan
Best Male Narrator
- Edoardo Ballerini for The Silent Sisters by Robert Dugoni
- Scott Brick for Narrator by Landon Beach
- JD Jackson for The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
- Seth Numrich for Fairy Tale by Stephen King
- John Pirhalla for Sleepwalk by Dan Chaon
To see the finalists in all categories — including Audio Drama, Spanish Language, Autobiography/Memoir, Nonfiction, Erotica, Fantasy, Fiction, Young Listeners, and more — check out the Audio Publishers Association website.
