Audiobooks

These are the Finalists for the Best Audiobooks of the Year

The Audie Awards, presented annually by the Audio Publishers Association, described itself as the “premier awards program in the United States recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment.” Each year, they recognize audiobooks in several categories, and they’ve just released their list of finalists.

Here are the finalists in just a few of the Audie Awards categories.

Audiobook of the Year

Best Female Narrator

  • Joniece Abbott-Pratt for Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley
  • January Lavoy for Thistlefoot by GennaRose Nethercott
  • Stephanie Németh-Parker for NSFW by Isabel Kaplan
  • Thandiwe Newton for War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy, translated by Louise Maude and Aylmer Maude
  • Rosamund Pike for The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan

Best Male Narrator

To see the finalists in all categories — including Audio Drama, Spanish Language, Autobiography/Memoir, Nonfiction, Erotica, Fantasy, Fiction, Young Listeners, and more — check out the Audio Publishers Association website.

