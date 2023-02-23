These are the Finalists for the Best Audiobooks of the Year

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Audie Awards, presented annually by the Audio Publishers Association, described itself as the “premier awards program in the United States recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment.” Each year, they recognize audiobooks in several categories, and they’ve just released their list of finalists.

Here are the finalists in just a few of the Audie Awards categories.

Best Female Narrator

Joniece Abbott-Pratt for Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley

January Lavoy for Thistlefoot by GennaRose Nethercott

Stephanie Németh-Parker for NSFW by Isabel Kaplan

Thandiwe Newton for War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy, translated by Louise Maude and Aylmer Maude

Rosamund Pike for The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan

Audiobooks Promotions Newsletter Sign up for Audiobooks Promotions to receive special offers, new products, and interesting listens from the world of audiobooks! Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Best Male Narrator

Edoardo Ballerini for The Silent Sisters by Robert Dugoni

Scott Brick for Narrator by Landon Beach

JD Jackson for The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb

Seth Numrich for Fairy Tale by Stephen King

John Pirhalla for Sleepwalk by Dan Chaon

To see the finalists in all categories — including Audio Drama, Spanish Language, Autobiography/Memoir, Nonfiction, Erotica, Fantasy, Fiction, Young Listeners, and more — check out the Audio Publishers Association website.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.