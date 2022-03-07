Audie Awards Announces 2022 Winners, Among Them Barack Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The winners for the 2022’s annual Audie Awards were announced March 4th by the Audio Publishers Association. Actor and author Kal Penn hosted the 27th Audie gala, which you can watch here.

The awards set out to recognize exceptional audiobook and spoken word performances, and count a variety of performers— from politicians to actors— among their 25 award winners. This year’s winners included Barack Obama for the Narration by the Author award and Lin-Manuel Miranda for the Best Male Narrator Award. Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish of Outlander fame also won, as did Ashley C. Ford, Deepti Gupta, Leslie Jordan, and others.

The night’s top award for Audiobook of the Year went to Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary, narrated by Ray Porter, and the Young Adult Audie award went to Ryan La Sala’s Be Dazzled, narrated by Pete Cross.

Each performance was entered by publishers and rights holders into various categories from which finalists were chosen. Among this year’s special guest judges were Gigi Gorgeous, Anthony Allen Ramos, Gayle Forman, Kristen Arnett, and Seija Rankin.

You can view a full list of award winners here.

