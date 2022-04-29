Gastronomy and the Stars: Cookbooks for the Astrologically Inclined

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Taurus season, friends. It’s April, and in the northern hemisphere that means it’s time for spring — hooray! And of course, those of you in the southern hemisphere are full speed ahead into fall, with all of the coziness and harvest bounty that entails. Whether you are watching the first sprouts of your efforts or about to reap the just rewards of the growing season, you’re probably thinking about food. Let’s be real: most humans are thinking about food most of the time; eating is a necessity to sustain life and often a pleasure, especially with friends and family.

In researching this list, I found a distinct lack of authors of color in the “cookbook but make it astrological” space. It is not surprising: there also seems to be a general lack of melanated skin in the astrology space, and for that matter, in the “themed cookbook” space as well. However, the zodiac encompasses everyone, and so should this list. So for the second half, I’ve chosen a cookbook by an author of color for each of the elements embedded in the zodiac: earth, air, fire, and water. So grab your astrological chart, your favorite spices, and let the stars guide you to new heights of culinary success!

Your Astrological Cookbook: The Perfect Recipe for Every Sign by Catherine Urban From Slow Cooker Cider for the nurturing Cancer to Fig, Prosciutto, and Brie Bruschetta for the indulgence-loving Taurus. And really, who doesn’t love a good fig-and-brie combo?

A Taste of Astrology: A Cookbook by Lucy Ash Lucy Ash’s astrological cookbook goes into detail about each of the signs as both a cook and a guest, as well as providing background on ingredients as they relate to the astrological signs. At 240 recipes, you’re sure to find things to impress any guest!

Signs & Seasons by Monte Farber and Amy Zerner Feed both sides of a Gemini’s soul with Ramps al Olio, or cool the fiery roar of a Leo with Watermelon Gazpacho. Based on Mediterranean recipes with an astrological twist, each sign has an entire meal’s worth of suggestions. Pro Tip: If you’d like to impress this Sagittarius, a Pumpkin Risotto will likely do the trick.

True Story Newsletter Sign up for True Story to receive nonfiction news, new releases, and must-read forthcoming titles. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

The Mixology of Astrology: Cosmic Cocktail Recipes for Every Sign by Aliza Kelly Faragher Every good gathering should include a round of cocktails, with or without alcohol, to foster camaraderie and conversation. If your friends ask how you always know just what to offer them, you can tell them it was written in the stars.

Brown Sugar Kitchen: New-Style, Down-Home Recipes from Sweet West Oakland by Tanya Holland Let’s start with the element of Earth, made up of our Tauruses, Virgos, and Capricorns. Brown Sugar Kitchen contains gorgeous recipes from this Fire sign’s local brunch staple of the same name, and I can attest that the over-arching theme of BSK’s menu is definitely “grounding.” After a plate of waffles, a bowl of Shrimp Gumbo, or a side of Roasted Green Beans with Sesame Dressing, you’ll feel like taking off your shoes, laying on the grass, and melting into the Earth in gratitude.

Season: Big Flavors, Beautiful Food by Nik Sharma For my sociable, witty Air signs, we have Nik Sharma’s gorgeous Indian food cookbook, Season. Indian food is traditionally served family style, so invite all of your favorite Aquarians, Geminis, and Libras over to enjoy!

The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen by Sean Sherman Onto the element of Fire, with Sean Sherman’s incredible offering of North American Indigenous recipes. Fire signs — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — are typically adventurous and intellectually curious. Sherman has been working for 30 years to revitalize indigenous techniques and recipes; his mission is to help educate and make indigenous foods more accessible to as many communities as possible.

Mermaid Food: The Black Pescatarian Presents Mermaid Food by Stacie Miller And finally, for our compassionate, intuitive Water signs, we have a pescatarian offering — perhaps a bit of a “gimme” for the element of water, sure. And while I don’t know Miller’s sign, her deep compassion and dedication to sharing her work as The Black Pescatarian makes her an honorary water sign, if not in fact a Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces.

Regardless of your sign or element, I hope you’ve worked up an appetite and are ready to go experiment. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can consult your meal companions’ birth charts and incorporate dishes for their moon and ascendant signs, too. Endless opportunities await!