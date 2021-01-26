Have a Wonderful Kind of Day With These ARTHUR Accessories From Etsy

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Marc Brown’s original Arthur is one of the biggest reading icons in our lives. Even his last name is Read! As a franchise that started as a children’s picture book series, Arthur later turned into a television show that regularly celebrated books and reading. Perhaps one of the most famous of these moments is “Library Card,” a song performed by the show’s characters in “Arthur’s Almost Live Not Real Music Festival.” In this list, you’ll find Arthur accessories that refer to that scene along with many others.

Whether you’re into cute accessories like enamel pins or want something a little more obvious like a T-shirt, Etsy shop owners have you covered. Check out these Arthur accessories to find the perfect gift for the Arthur fan in your life and a little something for yourself, too.

Your Guide to Arthur Accessories on Etsy

Love Arthur? Be Arthur! Grab a pair of these Arthur aardvark ears. $4

Jazz up your shirt collar with this academic Arthur pin. $11

If you’re hooked on Arthur, you’re going to want this Arthur crochet pattern. $3

Pal around with this sticker of Arthur, DW, and Pal. $2

This Arthur charm is a must-have for expressing your love of everyone’s favorite aardvark. $8

Perfect for backpacks, lapels, lanyard, and more, this Arthur emblem pin. $6

Match your pin to this fun Arthur T-shirt. $25

Get all your childhood nostalgia in one place (with an added side of internet meme culture) with this Arthur first Etch A Sketch art. $10

Then make some Arthur fist art of your own with this cross-stitch pattern. $5

Proclaim your love of libraries and Arthur with this library card shirt (just be careful not to get the song stuck in your head). $18

Keep Arthur close to your heart with an Arthur Scrabble tile pendant. $6

Laptops, water bottles, notebooks, and wherever your imagination leads you are all perfect places for this Arthur sticker. $4

Start an Arthur sticker collection with an Arthur library card sticker. $3

Have some attitude? A woodcut magnet of the true icon, DW, is just the thing. $9

Match your magnet to this sticker of DW, our favorite little sister. $5

Be a little more subtle with a side-eye DW enamel pin. $10

Or get this matching sticker, featuring DW’s skeptical mug. $4

Impress with Arthur accessories. Snag some cute, lightweight Arthur earrings. $8

Having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got an Arthur library card enamel pin! $12

If Arthur accessories aren’t enough, find other bookish goods in our Book Fetish Archives.