This is an adorable story about a little girl who wants to teach her pet unicorn to scribble and draw. When she tries to put a crayon in the unicorn’s mouth, the unicorn eats it instead of trying to color. Then she tries to give the unicorn an art lesson, and it backfires. When she imagines tying crayons to the unicorn’s horn, bright colors and glitter explode everywhere. By the end of the book, you discover that all of this was just in her imagination, and the little girl is actually the artist behind the glittery masterpiece on her easel. As a fun bonus, the inside of the dust jacket for the hardcover edition is a poster your little one can hang on their wall!