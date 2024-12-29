Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge
Today in Books

Federal Judge Strikes Book Banning Law That Threatened Jail Time for Librarians

A win for freedom-to-read advocates, 2024 books you shouldn't overlook, is THE WOMEN "unbearably bad?" and more.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky.

View All posts by Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Publishing news is quiet in this final stretch of the year, so here’s a snackable round-up of interesting bookish stuff. Grab a cup of something cozy and follow your curiosity.

🚫 A federal judge has struck down portions of the Arkansas book banning law that could have sent librarians and booksellers to prison.

📚 Publishers Weekly suggests 7 books from 2024 you shouldn’t overlook

👿 There’s a new translation of Dante’s Inferno. NPR wonders: why?

🕯️Six books to read by the fire

🔪 The Women is the bestselling novel of the year. One critic calls it “almost unbearably bad.”

✍️ 50 contemporary poets name the best poetry they read in 2024

❤️ The Washington Post‘s Ron Charles reflects on four decades of marriage and shared bookshelves

🎆 New Yorker writers and contributors share the books they’re reading to start 2025

🥳 The 25 most anticipated books of 2025

📖 Or maybe these will be the best books of 2025

🎙️ 7 YA author interviews to enjoy from 2024

What are you reading this last weekend of the year? Let us know in the comments!

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!

Leave a comment

Join All Access to add comments.