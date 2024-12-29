Federal Judge Strikes Book Banning Law That Threatened Jail Time for Librarians
Publishing news is quiet in this final stretch of the year, so here’s a snackable round-up of interesting bookish stuff. Grab a cup of something cozy and follow your curiosity.
🔪 The Women is the bestselling novel of the year. One critic calls it “almost unbearably bad.”
✍️ 50 contemporary poets name the best poetry they read in 2024
❤️ The Washington Post‘s Ron Charles reflects on four decades of marriage and shared bookshelves
🎆 New Yorker writers and contributors share the books they’re reading to start 2025
🥳 The 25 most anticipated books of 2025
📖 Or maybe these will be the best books of 2025
What are you reading this last weekend of the year? Let us know in the comments!
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Join All Access to add comments.