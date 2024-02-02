Argylle Author Revealed

At long last, the Argylle author has been revealed! If you’re a little late to the latest bookish conspiracy theory, read this rundown to catch up. Essentially, there’s been a lot of speculation surrounding the true identity of Elle Conway, the listed author of the book that inspired the new spy action comedy titled Argylle, out today.

Many Swifties, as devout Taylor Swift fans are called, thought Conway was a pseudonym for the mega popular star for a few reasons — a couple being that 1) Conway published their first Instagram post on Taylor Swift’s birthday, and 2) promo for the movie heavily features a Scottish fold cat, the same breed of cat that Swift has.

But the time for speculation is over! Now that the movie is finally out, Elle Conway has been revealed to be two authors, actually: Tammy Cohen (The Mistress’s Revenge) and Terry Hayes (I Am Pilgrim).

Before the big reveal, who did you have your money on?

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.