11 Comics To Add To Your April Pull List

Happy April! As spring creeps around the corner, it’s time to organize your pull list from your local comic book shop. When I visit my LCS, I usually have a few issues I want to buy that are recent drops. Then I spend a few minutes digging in the dollar bins hoping to find a few gems. Overall, the comic book store can be intimidating for some, and I hope to ease your experience by highlighting some cool floppies and graphic novels that are debuting this month.

Of course, there are the DC Comics and Marvel titles that we can’t resist, but I’ve included some indies as well. I’m not really loyal to one particular brand or another; I just enjoy great art and storytelling. Personally, I love women-led, queer, and BIPOC comics, but I’ll read anything if it sounds cool.

I didn’t include a lot of big, leading titles because I feel like they get a lot of love from fans and publishers alike. Right now I’m excited about Marvel Comics Daredevil: Woman Without Fear. Daredevil is one of my favorite characters from Marvel, and I love reading about street fights. Sure, having supernatural powers is cool, but nothing beats a good street brawl.

So here are a few titles you might want to check for while you’re picking up comics at your local comic book shop this month.

Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters Vol. 2 by Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee, and Matthew Wilson (April 26) The second volume of this horror series will keep you and younger readers entertained. Jonna and Rainbow are sisters, but they are complete opposites. However, their differences only make them stronger as they travel through encounters with monsters and other horrors to survive.

Captain America (2022-) #0 by Tochi Onyebuchi, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Mattia de Iulis (April 20) Fantasy author Tochi Onyebuchi will be penning a new limited-series run for Marvel. Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers team up to stop Zola’s attack on New York City. The world could use two captains, and Sam and Steve know how to work together to finish the job.

She-Hulk (2022) #3 (of 5) by Rainbow Rowell, Roge Antonio, and Jen Bartel (April 6) It’s hard to pass up a new She-Hulk issue, especially when Jen Bartel is doing the cover. She-Hulk is still funny and slightly weird, and so far, I’ve been enjoying this series. There are only five issues in this series, so make sure you pull all of them before the series hit Disney+.

Star Trek: Discovery—Adventures in the 32nd Century #2 (of 4) by Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson, and Angel Hernandez (April 6) The internet is still talking about Stacey Abrams’s special guest appearance! I love that this series ties into the show, so you can always get your extra dose of Discovery in-between episodes. This issue follows A’Dora and Gray and their journey to the U.S.S. Discovery.

Radiant Red #2 by Cherish Chen, Darko Lafuente, and Miquel Muerto (April 6) A new indie favorite, Radiant Red follows the complicated life of Satomi Sone. Beloved by her students and those close to her, nobody would ever suspect her to be a dangerous criminal who eventually turns into a superhero. The second issue picks up with her being at an abandoned warehouse in the middle of the night.

Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker #1 by Mairghread Scott, Fabiana Mascolo, Francesco Segala, and Gloria Martinelli (April 20) Liliana Vess is a lethal Necromancer who returns home to be a renowned professor of magic at the University. However, she senses that she’s not alone. The planeswalkers have the ability to destroy planets, so Liliana is surprised when they ask her for help.

Buckhead #5 by Shobo Coker and George Kambadais (April 6) If you’ve been looking for afrofuturist comics, you are in luck. You can read this issue as well as the previous ones to catch up and get a good grasp of the story. In this issue, Toba and his friends have separated. Now Toba is in the Else verse trying to find his father, but he runs into some issues when he figures out an ancient power has been released.

Batgirls (2021-) #5 by Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Jorge Corona and Sarah Stern (April 12) If you are still stanning over the recent Batman movie, you’re going to want to read this issue. The girls are fighting inside the abandoned Arkham Asylum, and they are going to face off with Tutor, again! Unfortunately, these girls are facing a real challenge, because in order to defeat their enemies, they are going to have to avoid being mind-controlled. We know what happened the last time that happened.

Love and War (comiXology Originals) by Andrew Wheeler, Allison O’Toole, Killian Ng, Cindy Leong, and Aditya Bidikar (April 12) If you are looking to take a break from superhero content, you can cozy up on your tablet with this adorable, queer, sports romcom. Set at Aster Academy, this fun drama is filled with queer athletes loving other queer athletes in a heartfelt way. Drama ensues when the summer comes to an end and school starts again. For some of the students at Aster, they have to come to terms that what happened last year might not carry over.

Saga #58 by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples (April 27) I’m not going to lie, Saga has been stressing me out. Sometimes, I feel like I’m hate reading, but I can’t stop myself from looking (and reading) anyway. If you haven’t read Saga, please start from the beginning. If you are caught up, hopefully, we shall know peace soon.

If you are looking for more comics, check out this post about indie comics to look out for this year. Make sure you check back next month for more monthly comics you will want to keep an eye out for.