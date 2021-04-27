New Releases Tuesday: Books Out This Week You Need To Read!

When Meddelin Chan ends up accidentally killing her blind date, her meddlesome mother calls for her even more meddlesome aunties to help get rid of the body. Unfortunately, a dead body proves to be a lot more challenging to dispose of than one might anticipate, especially when it is inadvertently shipped in a cake cooler to the over-the-top billionaire wedding Meddy, her Ma, and aunties are working at an island resort on the California coastline. It’s the biggest job yet for the family wedding business — “Don’t leave your big day to chance, leave it to the Chans!” — and nothing, not even an unsavory corpse, will get in the way of her auntie’s perfect buttercream flowers.

But things go from inconvenient to downright torturous when Meddy’s great college love — and biggest heartbreak — makes a surprise appearance amid the wedding chaos. Is it possible to escape murder charges, charm her ex back into her life, and pull off a stunning wedding all in one weekend?

Reasons to read it: This claims to be equal parts mystery/thriller and romcom! It’s about family, particularly the relationship between mothers and daughters, and it’s also a deep dive into Chinese-Indonesian culture. This is supposed to be a charming, quirky read that will be a good match for Crazy Rich Asians fans, since it takes place at an over-the-top wedding.