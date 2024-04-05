April Will Shower You With These New Comics and Graphic Novels

Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky .

Well, folks, we’ve officially made it a quarter of the way through the year! How’s it going so far? Don’t answer that. I get it: there’s a lot to be angry and scared about these days. I’m scared and angry, too. But I am also happy and hopeful, in part because of how many thoughtful, uplifting, and inspiring comics and graphic novels are being published this year.

Obviously, no comic, no matter how good, will solve all our problems. But they can provide a much-needed respite from daily stress. If you’re in a nostalgic mood, we’ve got a couple of titles here that are perfect for feeding your inner child. Or, if you’d prefer to disappear into an exciting, high-stakes world that promises adventure and romance, we’ve got you covered there, too.