April Will Shower You With These New Comics and Graphic Novels
Well, folks, we’ve officially made it a quarter of the way through the year! How’s it going so far? Don’t answer that. I get it: there’s a lot to be angry and scared about these days. I’m scared and angry, too. But I am also happy and hopeful, in part because of how many thoughtful, uplifting, and inspiring comics and graphic novels are being published this year.
Obviously, no comic, no matter how good, will solve all our problems. But they can provide a much-needed respite from daily stress. If you’re in a nostalgic mood, we’ve got a couple of titles here that are perfect for feeding your inner child. Or, if you’d prefer to disappear into an exciting, high-stakes world that promises adventure and romance, we’ve got you covered there, too.
When they’re especially good, comics can even give us clues about how to deal with real-life problems. Some of the selections here deal with characters learning to move on from a failed relationship or how to tell a loved one something you know they don’t want to hear. They can provide you with indirect advice for your own situation or catharsis after a difficult encounter.
No matter what you’re looking for in a comic, this April will deliver. All that’s left for you to do is to click on the title of your choice below, make sure the release date hasn’t changed (that does happen sometimes), and get reading!
Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story by Nicole Maines and Rye Hickman (April 2)
Nia was never supposed to inherit her mother’s powers. That was her sister Maeve’s destiny. But after an accident causes her to start dreaming of future events just like her mother does, Nia’s life is turned upside down. Should she keep the dreams to herself in order to preserve her relationship with Maeve, or should she be completely honest about who she is — no matter the consequences?
Club Microbe by Elise Gravel (April 2)
Microbes and bacteria and germs, oh my! This graphic novel takes you into the microscopic world of the microorganisms that keep our bodies functional, make the world so beautiful and fascinating, and, yes, occasionally give us the sniffles. While intended for kids, anyone with an interest in science will enjoy this informative book.
Japan’s Longest Day by Kazutoshi Hando, Adapted by Yuminobu Hoshino (April 2)
This epic-length graphic novel adaptation of the seminal novel is a true thriller that any history buff is sure to enjoy. As Japan and her people faced near-total destruction in 1945, a handful of soldiers and politicians tried to stop the emperor from surrendering — even if it meant the deaths of every last person in the country. Based on a true story of deception, intrigue, and honor, Japan’s Longest Day is both a nail-biter and a heartbreaker.
Winnie-the-Pooh by A.A. Milne and Travis Dandro (April 9)
Return to the Hundred Acre Wood in this charming adaptation of Milne’s original Pooh stories. Inspired by the original book’s simple, black-and-white illustrations, Winnie-the-Pooh lets you experience the beloved classic in a new way.
Covenant Volume One by LySandra Vuong (April 16)
Now you can put this popular webtoon on your shelf! In this, the first of three volumes, Ezra receives a mission straight from God: protect the man named Sunny at all costs. Despite the name, Sunny is anything but, and Ezra has just as much trouble connecting with him as he does with maintaining his own religious faith. With literal demons on their heels, will they find a way to survive — and maybe even love — together?
Boyfriends Volume Two by refrainbow (April 23)
The adorable adventures of Jock, Prep, Nerd, and Goth — four high school boys in a polyamorous relationship — continue with this second volume of what was originally a webtoon. Each of the boys has his own worries and weak points. Can they use their own strengths to boost the others and help them all get through the semester?
King Arthur and the Knights of Justice by Joe Corallo and Gaia Cardinali (April 23)
Calling all ’90s kids! If you’ve got fond memories of watching King Arthur and the Knights of Justice, a show about Merlin dragging an entire football team back in time to fight Morgana and rescue King Arthur from captivity, you can now relive your Saturday morning cartoon glory in comic book form. Or you can share it with your kids for the first time!
So Long Sad Love by Mirion Malle (April 23)
Fans of 2021’s This is How I Disappear — and anyone who appreciates stories about women making their own happily-ever-afters — are sure to appreciate this one. Cleo’s relationship is down the tubes, but her life isn’t. Despite her disappointment, she learns to stand on her own two feet, rediscovers the things that interest her, and even finds a new romance with a woman who loves her.
